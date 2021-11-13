Traeger (COOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Traeger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Traeger stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. Traeger has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

