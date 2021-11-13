Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Evofem Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. On average, analysts expect Evofem Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evofem Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 3,028.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Evofem Biosciences worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

