360 DigiTech (QFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. On average, analysts expect 360 DigiTech to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of QFIN stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $45.00.
About 360 DigiTech
360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.
Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.