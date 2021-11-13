360 DigiTech (QFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. On average, analysts expect 360 DigiTech to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.