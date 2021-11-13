Equities Analysts Set Expectations for fuboTV Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for fuboTV in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.44). Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

NYSE FUBO opened at $24.54 on Friday. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 116.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 42.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 111,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $764,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

