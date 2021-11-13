Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lemonade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.95) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.70). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.64) EPS.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

LMND stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Lemonade by 30.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $3,123,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 69.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 33.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 60.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,938,000 after acquiring an additional 168,572 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $324,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,843,420. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

