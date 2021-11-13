FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.50) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.35). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $41.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after buying an additional 106,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,852,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

