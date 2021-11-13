EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Peter Southby Purchases 35 Shares

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby purchased 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,356 ($17.72) per share, with a total value of £474.60 ($620.07).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Peter Southby purchased 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,338 ($17.48) per share, with a total value of £147.18 ($192.29).

On Monday, September 13th, Peter Southby acquired 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.72) per share, for a total transaction of £140.80 ($183.96).

EMIS stock opened at GBX 1,372 ($17.93) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. EMIS Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,538 ($20.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £868.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,383.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,280.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. This is a positive change from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. EMIS Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

EMIS Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

