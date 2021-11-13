KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS.

KemPharm stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 313,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $22.08.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle bought 5,000 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KemPharm by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 22.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

