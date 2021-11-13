BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.29.

BioNTech stock opened at $238.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of -1.22. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.46.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 38.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after buying an additional 3,814,715 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,092,000 after acquiring an additional 242,867 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,904,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

