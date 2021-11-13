Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of RNA opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $36.02.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

