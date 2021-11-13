WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.10 million.

