DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

DRH stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

