Lufax (NYSE:LU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.84.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $7.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87. Lufax has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 32.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth about $28,015,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth about $1,636,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth about $607,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

