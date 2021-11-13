SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -111.37 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 55.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.