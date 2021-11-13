SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.42, but opened at $23.57. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 532,379 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

