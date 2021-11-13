SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.85, but opened at $25.45. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SEMrush shares last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $382,110.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 624,520 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,065 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SEMrush by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

