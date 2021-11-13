Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $49.00 price target on the stock. Approximately 57,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 381,677 shares.The stock last traded at $43.63 and had previously closed at $45.11.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

