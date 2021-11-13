ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.99, but opened at $31.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. ForgeRock shares last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 913 shares changing hands.

FORG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $49,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $260,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $361,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $2,490,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts forecast that ForgeRock Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

