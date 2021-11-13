Britvic (LON:BVIC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BVIC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Britvic to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 961.25 ($12.56).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 899 ($11.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 919.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 934.53. The company has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.08. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30).

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total value of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 44 shares of company stock valued at $27,155.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

