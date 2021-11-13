UserTesting, Inc. Prices IPO at $15.00-$17.00 Per Share (USER)

UserTesting, Inc. (USER) expects to raise $227 million in an IPO on Wednesday, November 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 14,169,407 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, UserTesting, Inc. generated $134.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $41.7 million. UserTesting, Inc. has a market-cap of $2.3 billion.

USERTESTING, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We have pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to see and hear the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands. Our platform captures authentic, credible, and highly contextualized customer perspectives from targeted audiences who have opted in to share their thoughts, whether for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences. Using machine learning, our platform analyzes these perspectives and surfaces key moments of insight rapidly and at scale. This helps organizations to free up time and resources and make better customer experience decisions faster using the power of video to drive alignment and action. “.

USERTESTING, INC. was founded in 2007 and has 705 employees. The company is located at 144 Townsend Street San Francisco, California 94107 and can be reached via phone at (650) 567-5616 or on the web at http://www.usertesting.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.