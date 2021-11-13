FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lyra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.13) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.17). William Blair also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.12. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYRA. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

