Compugen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,127 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,006% compared to the typical volume of 373 call options.
CGEN opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. Compugen has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.28.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
About Compugen
Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
