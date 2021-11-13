Compugen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,127 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,006% compared to the typical volume of 373 call options.

CGEN opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. Compugen has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.28.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Compugen by 66.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 63,474 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Compugen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 44,732 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Compugen by 58.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. 53.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

