Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “
Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.09.
In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $256,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,011 shares of company stock worth $3,999,224. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 294.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 96.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
