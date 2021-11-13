Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $256,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,011 shares of company stock worth $3,999,224. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 294.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 96.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.