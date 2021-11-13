uniQure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 6,161 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,016% compared to the typical daily volume of 552 call options.

QURE opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

