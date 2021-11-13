Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 5,135 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,542% compared to the average volume of 141 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FREE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 0.31. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

