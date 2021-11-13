FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sterling Check Corp Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Check in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Check’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of STER stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,126,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,132,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,556,386,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,413,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

