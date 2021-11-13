Brokers Offer Predictions for Inari Medical, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inari Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.52. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.87 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,900 shares of company stock worth $21,197,507. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 234.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 44.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 173,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 53,289 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 4.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,513,000 after purchasing an additional 124,730 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

