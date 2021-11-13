Hayden Locke Purchases 303,926 Shares of Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) Stock

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) insider Hayden Locke purchased 303,926 shares of Emmerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £21,274.82 ($27,795.69).

Shares of LON EML opened at GBX 6.95 ($0.09) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £57.91 million and a P/E ratio of -23.17. Emmerson PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.70.

Get Emmerson alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research note on Wednesday.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.