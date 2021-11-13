DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.870-$2.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.29 billion.

XRAY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.93. 2,486,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,040. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $46.98 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

