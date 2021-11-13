Insider Buying: Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Acquires £995,600 in Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) insider Andrew Coombs bought 760,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £995,600 ($1,300,757.77).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Andrew Coombs bought 11,786 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £14,496.78 ($18,940.14).

LON:SRE opened at GBX 141.40 ($1.85) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.34. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 83.10 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.80 ($1.87). The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

