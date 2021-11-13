Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. On average, analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.98.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

