Rockley Photonics (RKLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Rockley Photonics stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.91. Rockley Photonics has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rockley Photonics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

