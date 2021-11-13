Rockley Photonics (RKLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rockley Photonics stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.91. Rockley Photonics has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $16.56.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Rockley Photonics Company Profile
Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.