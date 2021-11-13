Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Insider Peter Brooks-Johnson Sells 306,671 Shares

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.12), for a total transaction of £2,140,563.58 ($2,796,660.02).

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 725 ($9.47) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 706.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 666.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Rightmove plc has a 1-year low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 767.80 ($10.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19.

RMV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.46) to GBX 753 ($9.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.25) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 626.86 ($8.19).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

