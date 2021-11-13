Gladstone Capital (GLAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $403.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Gladstone Capital worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

