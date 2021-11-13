Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.85 ($81.00).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €55.48 ($65.27) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. Covestro has a 12-month low of €43.45 ($51.12) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.