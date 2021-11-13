LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Issues Earnings Results

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 83.91% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. LiqTech International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LIQT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 108,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,385. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $127.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.64. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

