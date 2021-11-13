Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €285.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €277.83 ($326.86).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

