One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of OSS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 116,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,569. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.98. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSS shares. Benchmark began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,776 shares of company stock worth $475,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 226.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

