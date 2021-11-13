Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Shares Up 1.6%

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.39. 2,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 2,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 21.75% of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

