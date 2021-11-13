Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.71.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.63. The stock had a trading volume of 118,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $136.68 and a 12-month high of $240.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.14 and its 200-day moving average is $201.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after buying an additional 393,682 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after buying an additional 389,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,576,000 after buying an additional 143,637 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after buying an additional 133,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after buying an additional 99,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

