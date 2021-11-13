$6.79 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report sales of $6.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.81 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $26.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.70 billion to $32.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.14.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,802,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,993. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.84. The company has a market capitalization of $300.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.15, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 822,164 shares of company stock worth $226,991,407. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.