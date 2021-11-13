Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.07 Million

Brokerages expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to post sales of $86.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.40 million and the highest is $87.75 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $105.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $370.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.59 million to $383.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $516.35 million, with estimates ranging from $475.43 million to $549.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $88.85 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of TNP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,518. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $154.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 104,961 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 62,987 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

