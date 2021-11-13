Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.50 million.

NVMI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.78. 228,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,937. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.41. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $133.51. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

