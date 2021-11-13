OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Shares Down 1.5%

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.90. 26,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 38,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that OMNIQ Corp. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

OMNIQ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

