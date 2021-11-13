Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NUVL traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 29,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,547. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUVL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

