Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.72. 1,221,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,794. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $708.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.65.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.