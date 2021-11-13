Kinovo (LON:KINO) Trading 9.5% Higher

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO) shares traded up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49.95 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.65). 183,834 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 55,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.20 ($0.59).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.49. The firm has a market cap of £30.30 million and a PE ratio of 165.00.

In other news, insider Clive Lovett bought 10,285 shares of Kinovo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £1,851.30 ($2,418.74).

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

