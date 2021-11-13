BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.78

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.78 and traded as high as $14.79. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 187,594 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,501,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after buying an additional 334,749 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after buying an additional 219,564 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 32.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 159,365 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at $1,439,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.3% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after buying an additional 90,729 shares during the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

