Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) will post $17.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minim’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.54 million and the highest is $18.00 million. Minim posted sales of $13.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Minim will report full-year sales of $62.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.49 million to $63.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $78.55 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $81.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Minim.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MINM shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Minim in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 20,000 shares of Minim stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $15,883.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,198 shares of company stock valued at $57,641. 61.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 65,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,417. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. Minim has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.19.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

