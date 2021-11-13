Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to report sales of $128.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.58 million and the lowest is $117.78 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $62.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $377.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.98 million to $397.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $359.64 million, with estimates ranging from $345.94 million to $392.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

GNK has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Shares of GNK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.46. 712,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $648.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,739 shares of company stock worth $4,457,070. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 167,630 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,430 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

